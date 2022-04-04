Toppin provided 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-88 victory over the Magic.

With Julius Randle (quad) sidelined, Toppin was able to make his second straight start at power forward. After posting 20 points, four rebounds and four assists Saturday against the Cavs, he followed up with an even better effort Sunday. The second-year Dayton product established a new career-best with four three-pointers. With Randle likely shut down for the year, Toppin will likely start all three of the Knicks' games over the final week of the regular season.