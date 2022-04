Toppin dropped 35 points (14-22 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in the 114-92 win over Washington on Friday.

Toppin rained in six three-pointers to continue his solid start to April. The second-year forward is up to 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from deep in four games this month.