Toppin will enter the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cavaliers according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, leaving the door open for Toppin to play a massive role for the remainder of the regular season. Fantasy managers looking for a boost in scoring, rebounding and playmaking would be wise to scoop him up off the waiver wire.
