The Knicks upgraded Toppin (calf) to probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, Toppin hadn't cleared to resume taking contact as of Friday while he recovered from the right calf strain, but the rookie has evidently made considerable progress in his recovery in recent days. The Knicks' decision to list him as probable implies that Toppin is likely to be available off the bench Wednesday, but expect head coach Tom Thibodeau to manage the 22-year-old's minutes carefully coming back from the injury. Toppin made one appearance for the Knicks before tweaking his calf, playing 24 minutes and posting nine points, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in the team's season-opening loss to the Pacers on Dec. 23.