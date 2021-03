Toppin had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's loss to San Antonio.

Toppin logged 26 minutes of action in this one which marked a new career best, as the rookie also reached the seven-point mark offensively for the second time over the past five games. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Toppin was averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.