Toppin went through the entire practice Sunday, according to head coach Tom Thibodeau, and there's a chance he could play Monday against the Bucks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Toppin has not played in the NBA since Dec. 7, but the fractured right fibula that kept him on the sidelines for several weeks seems to be a thing of the past. He could be eased back into action and might be on a minutes restriction if he's eligible to return Monday.