Toppin closed with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 120-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Toppin had his best game of the season, turning things up a notch on both ends of the floor. He flashed some nice upside down the stretch last season but has been unable to carve out a consistent role thus far. If he can find a way to at least 22 minutes per night, he could be considered in 12-team leagues.