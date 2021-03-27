Toppin is averaging 11.6 minutes, 2.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks in 17 games since the All-Star break.

Toppin is averaging just 11.9 minutes per game during his rookie year. But the 2020 eighth-overall pick has failed to reach double-digit minutes in six of his last seven games, with the Knicks pushing for a postseason berth. Under coach Tom Thibodeau's scheme, Toppin is losing minutes to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who both have played 40-plus minutes in their last five games. Toppin has been held scoreless in his last six games, but Thursday, he found a way to affect the game other than scoring, recording two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block. Toppin will have to continue this well-rounded play if he wants to work his way into a larger role in the rotation.