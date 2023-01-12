Toppin scored five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal in nine minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Pacers.

Making his second appearance since sitting out for around a month due to a fractured fibula, Toppin once again held a limited role behind starting power forward Julius Randle. Though Toppin has shown the ability to put up interesting counting stats on the rare occasions he's received extended run during his career, his opportunities are likely to remain minimal while Randle and starting center Mitchell Robinson are healthy and producing well for the Knicks, who have won five of their last six games.