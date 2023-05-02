Toppin isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Heat.

Julius Randle will replace Toppin in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing Game 1 with an ankle injury. Toppin averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes across five games coming off the bench in the Knicks' first-round matchup with the Cavaliers.