Toppin finished Wednesday's 106-103 win over the Nuggets with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 23 minutes.

Toppin saw 23 minutes off the bench in the win but was unable to follow through with a tangible fantasy line. Despite flashes of upside thus far, Toppin typically sees fewer minutes than what is required to be a 12-team asset. He can have some limited streaming appeal, especially on low-volume nights, but for now, should be left for those in slightly deeper formats.