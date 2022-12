Toppin (lower leg) was re-evaluated recently and indicated Tuesday that he will likely need a "couple more re-evaluations, Stefan Brody of the New York Daily News reports.

Toppin is nearing the end of the initial 2-to-3-week recovery window he was given when the injury happened and it appears he's still got some mending time ahead. The team should provide additional updates as he draws closer to retaking the floor, but it's best to consider him sidelined indefinitely until then.