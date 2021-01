Coach Tom Thibodeau said Toppin (calf) is progressing but has yet to be cleared for contact work, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The 22-year-old hasn't seen game action since the season opener due to right calf straight, and he doesn't appear particularly close to a return. Toppin remains without an official timeline for his return, though it's safe to rule him out for the immediate future.