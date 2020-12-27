Toppin (calf) isn't expected to return to game action until at least Jan. 6 against the Jazz, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports.

The Knicks plan to re-evaluate Toppin on Jan. 3, but even if he's cleared to resume on-court work after missing time with the right calf strain, the team will need to see him practice at least once or twice before reintegrating him in the rotation. However long the rookie first-round pick is sidelined, Kevin Knox should benefit from increased run while serving as the primary backup to both RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.