Toppin will be on the bench for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Toppin moves back to the bench with Julius Randle (ankle) available and ready to start. Toppin saw extended minutes as Randle's replacement in the final five games of the regular season and averaged 21.8 points with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, but he's slated to see a lesser role in the second unit. He averaged just 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds across 62 bench appearances during the regular season.