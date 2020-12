Toppin has been diagnosed with a strained right calf and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.

Toppin played 24 minutes in the opener, posting nine points, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist, but we won't see him again for at least a week as he recovers from a strained calf. In his absence, Kevin Knox could see a boost in minutes, as could Reggie Bullock.