Toppin had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks in Friday's loss to Phoenix.

Toppin has now played double-digit minutes in six straight games, and while he's not much of a fantasy consideration, he flashed some all-around potential Friday night. The two blocks and steals were encouraging, though it's worth noting that Toppin had only one block in his previous 21 games combined.