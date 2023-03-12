Toppin closed Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Clippers with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes.
Toppin scored double-digits for the first time in almost a month, a reflection of how underwhelming his season has been. Despite having some clear upside, Toppin's role is typically limited to no more than 15 minutes per night. While his long-term appeal remains intact, his ROS value is basically non-existent at this point.
