Toppin closed with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Monday's 115-102 win over Orlando.

Toppin racked up 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes Friday, but that effort failed to unlock any bump in usage. Monday, Toppin was once again efficient and active, despite the limited role. He's averaged just 14.3 minutes per game for his career, and he seems in-store for similar quantity in 2022-23.