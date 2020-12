Toppin had eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3PT) and seven rebounds in Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.

Coming off the bench for the third straight exhibition, Toppin saw 31 minutes of action but wasn't overly aggressive, as he took just six shots and did not get to the free throw line. In an uncertain rookie class, Toppin remains one of the more appealing fantasy prospects, but he'll likely only be a positive contributor in points, rebounds and field goal percentage.