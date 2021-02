Toppin had just two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 13 minutes Sunday against the Clippers.

The rookie missed a chunk of time from late-December to mid-January, and he's struggled to gain more than a minor bench role since returning to action. Over the last seven games, Toppin has played between 12 and 15 minutes, rendering him mostly irrelevant in fantasy.