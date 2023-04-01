Toppin amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Cavaliers.

This was Toppin's first start of the season, as Julius Randle (ankle) is set to miss the next couple weeks. Toppin was really strong in 10 starts last season, averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 three-pointers. Toppin was more of a spectator while Jalen Brunson poured in 48 points Friday night, but we'd expect him to be more involved in the next contest.