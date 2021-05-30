Toppin had 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Hawks.

The rookie played a playoff-high 19 minutes, and he was on the floor for the entire fourth quarter, which the Knicks entered down 17 points. Toppin's 13 points were also a playoff career high, and Sunday marked the first time since Mar. 11 that he scored in double figures. Coach Tom Thibodeau appears to be gaining some trust in Toppin, though he'll likely continue to play a relatively minor role for as long as the Knicks can manage to extend the series.