Toppin closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 137-115 victory over the Rockets.
After four straight single-digit scoring outings, Toppin popped for 15 points Monday, marking his highest-scoring night since Nov. 7. Toppin's role in the Knicks' rotation is stable, but his production is too sporadic to trust on a daily basis. Over 13 March appearances, he's averaging 6.2 points in 12.8 minutes.
