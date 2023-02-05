Toppin posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Toppin continues to play a limited role off the bench, logging fewer than 15 minutes for the 12th time in his past 14 games. Despite having a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Toppin is buried behind Julius Randle at this point. Tom Thibodeau is very stubborn when it comes to utilizing his bench, meaning Toppin is destined to remain in a muted role, barring an injury to Randle.