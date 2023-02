Toppin contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes during Monday's 109-94 victory over the Celtics.

Toppin continues to play around 15 minutes per game, which limits his overall fantasy value, and even when he makes an impression on the game, it's hardly ever prolific. He's appeared in 23 straight contests and has scored in double figures just three times during that stretch, posting 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.