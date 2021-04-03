Toppin totaled nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 99-86 loss to the Mavericks.

Toppin's nine points were the most he has scored since March 11 when he had 10 against the Bucks. Even though the rookie hasn't seen a bump in minutes, the uptick in offensive production could be related to Kevin Knox falling out of the rotation. While the splash of offensive production is nice, the 2020 eighth-overall pick is still struggling to impact the game in other ways. Toppin only has five assists, three steals and one block in his last 13 games.