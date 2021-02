Toppin logged seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 10 minutes in Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Heat.

Toppin continues to garner fairly minimal playing time off the bench, but he recorded his highest scoring total since Jan. 17 during Sunday's loss. Over the last five games, the rookie is averaging 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over 10.2 minutes per contest.