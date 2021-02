Toppin finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Toppin wasn't much of a factor in this one, attempting just two shots from the field. He did manage to knock down his long attempt from downtown, accounting for all three of his points on the night. The first-round pick has finished in double figures in just two of 19 contests this season.