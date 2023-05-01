Toppin registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Toppin replaced Julius Randle (ankle) in the starting lineup, ending with a relatively strong line. There is no word on whether Randle will continue to miss time moving forward. However, should that be the case, Toppin figures to feature heavily as the Knicks look to wrestle back the advantage over a dogged Heat outfit.