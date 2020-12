Toppin recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT, seven rebounds, an assist and a block through 20 minutes in the Knicks' 90=84 win over the Pistons on Friday.

The reigning eighth-overall pick, Toppin led the Knicks in scoring off the bench in his first NBA action. He was one of five Knicks with double-digit scoring on the night. Toppin will likely have ample opportunity to receive touches and put up numbers as the Knicks continue their rebuild.