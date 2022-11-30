Toppin logged eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 win over Detroit.
Toppin scored six of his eight points from beyond the arc and also managed to chip in as a passer. He'd been held to only three total assists over his last six contests heading into Tuesday's clash, so his production in this category is a step in the right direction.
