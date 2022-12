Toppin (leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

An MRI on Dec. 8 revealed a non-displaced fracture in Toppin's fight fibula head, and the third-year forward was expected to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks. The backend of that estimate is around the corner, so another update should be coming soon. Meanwhile, Toppin will miss a 10th straight game Tuesday, and his next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Spurs.