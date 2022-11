Toppin tallied 1 points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Warriors.

Toppin has had an up-and-down season but has failed to score double-digit points in his last three outings. Toppin is talented, but his fantasy value is weakened due to Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson being ahead of him in the frontcourt depth chart.