Toppin registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Hawks.

Toppin scored six of his 12 points from beyond the arc where he's found decent success in the early going. He's now 11-for-24 from deep through his first seven games of the 2022-23 campaign. Toppin has also added somewhat consistent scoring as a reserve, totaling double figures in four of seven matchups.