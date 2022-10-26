New York exercised the fourth-year team option on Toppin's rookie contract Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With the move, the 2020 first-round pick is now under contract with the Knicks through the 2023-24 campaign. After garnering a small role in his rookie season, Toppin improved in nearly every statistical category last year, posting 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 forward has garnered a similar role to start the 2022-23 campaign and figures to be a key reserve for the Knicks throughout the season.