Toppin (calf) has been running and jumping, and he's expected to go through contact work soon, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Optimistically, it seemed like Toppin might have been able to return Wednesday against the Jazz, but that was shut down considering the rookie has yet to take contact since straining his right calf. With that in mind, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be available for Friday's game against the Thunder. Still, he should tentatively be considered questionable.