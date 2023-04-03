Toppin registered 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 victory over the Wizards.

With Julius Randle (ankle) out for the rest of the regular season, Toppin has gotten two straight starts. He delivered with a season-high 21 points Sunday. With a few threes, assists and steals, the former first round pick was an all-around performer for the Knicks. In his two starts Toppin is averaging 16.5 points with 2.5 made triples. If you are looking for some help in the final week of the season, Toppin looks to have an elevated role.