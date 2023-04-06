Toppin chipped in 32 points (11-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 victory over the Pacers.

Toppin has posted his season-high in points in consecutive games. After scoring 21 points on Sunday, Toppin upped his output against a short-handed Pacers roster. The 25-year-old reached season highs in made field goals, made threes and made free throws. With the Knicks locked into a first-round matchup against the Cavaliers, Toppin will likely get more opportunities for big games to end the regular season.