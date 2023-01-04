Toppin (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

After sitting for nearly a month, Toppin was upgraded to doubtful on the initial injury report after previously being listed as out numerous times. He has earned another upgrade of his status to questionable ahead of Wednesday's tilt, with the current trend likely placing him on a path to make his return. Given the duration of Toppin's absence, he may face a minutes restriction of some kind, though he averaged just 16.4 minutes over the five games before he departed with the injury.