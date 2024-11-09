Anunoby chipped in 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 116-94 victory over the Bucks.

Anunoby did a little bit of everything but really made his mark defensively, notching a season-high three steals while blocking multiple shots for the second time over eight games. He's also recorded a season-high six rebounds in three consecutive contests and scored in double figures in seven straight. Friday marked only the second time Anunoby has dished out at least five assists this season. While Anunoby's offensive numbers are expected to take a hit playing for the new-look Knicks, the veteran can still be a viable fantasy option because of his defensive prowess.