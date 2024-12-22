Anunoby produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 win over the Pelicans.

After scoring just 16 total points in the prior two games on 9-for-25 shooting, Anunoby returned to his usual level of production. The 27-year-old forward has been a terror at the defensive end of the court the last couple of weeks, recording multiple steals in five of the last seven contests and multiple rejections four times in that stretch, during which he's averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 boards, 2.4 steals, 2.3 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.6 blocks.