Anunoby produced 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds and three blocks over 47 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby put forth a well-rounded performance to help New York take a commanding 3-1 lead over Philadelphia, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Anunoby, who also recorded a team-high-tying trio of blocks, recorded his first double-double of the postseason while posting his fourth consecutive game in double figures in scoring.