Anunoby ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

While the Knicks will take whatever offense Anunoby can give them, he was acquired from the Raptors for his defense, and the 26-year-old forward produced his best statistical effort at that end of the court for his new club Tuesday. Anunoby has recorded multiple blocks in five of the last seven games, averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.