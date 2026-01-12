Anunoby amassed 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Anunoby was efficient, effective and aggressive in Sunday's win, finishing second on the Knicks behind Jalen Brunson in scoring. While the wing's offensive output can fluctuate in a crowded New York offense, he's scored at least 15 points in five of six games to open January, reaching the 20-point mark twice.