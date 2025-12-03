Anunoby (hamstring) remains without a timeline for return, but he's progressed to taking contact in practice, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Anunoby has finally been cleared for contact work almost three weeks after sustaining a strained left hamstring. The standout wing still doesn't have a timetable for return, but the update is an encouraging step in his recovery. Josh Hart and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to see expanded roles while Anunoby is sidelined.