Anunoby (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Anunoby was unable to play in the Knicks' win over the Timberwolves on Monday due to left ankle soreness, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play Christmas Day. Anunoby missed nine games earlier in the season due to a left hamstring strain, and since returning Dec. 5 he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game.