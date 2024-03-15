Anunoby chipped in 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 victory over Portland.

Anunoby didn't have his best shooting performance, particularly from three-point range, but he made his presence felt in other categories, as Jalen Brunson's 45-point effort almost single-handedly carried the Knicks to victory. Anunoby has looked good in his two games since returning from a nagging elbow injury, logging 29 and 36 minutes, respectively, and he should continue to endure his regular workload when the Knicks take on the Kings on Saturday.