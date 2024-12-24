Anunoby contributed 31 points (13-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 139-125 win over the Raptors.

Anunoby dominated his former team Monday, co-leading the Knicks with 31 points on just 15 field-goal attempts. This was a much-needed bounce-back effort by Anunoby, who had shot just 36.7 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent from three-point range over his prior six contests to Monday's action, but he did average 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks during this cold spell to help mitigate the poor shooting figures. While the 27-year-old forward's role on offense in New York's star-studded lineup can be inconsistent at times, Anunoby can regularly put an even bigger emphasis on the defensive end, as evidenced by his career-high 1.1 swats per game on the season as a whole.