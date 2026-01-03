Anunoby logged 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Hawks.

The Knicks shot just 21.4 percent from beyond the arc as a team, and Anunoby didn't help that number with a lackluster shooting performance of his own. He has been cold from three-point range of late, shooting just 23.6 percent from downtown over his last 10 appearances. On a more positive note, he still finished as New York's second-leading scorer and grabbed 10 rebounds, securing his third double-double in his last four appearances.